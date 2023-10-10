🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Secure a Pair of Wins in Second Day of Big 12 Match Play

HOUSTON, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf team picked up a pair of wins on the second day of Big 12 Match Play on Tuesday, outlasting No. 13-seed West Virginia 3-1-1 and No. 8-seed Kansas State 4-1 at The Clubs at Houston Oaks.

Match Three – No. 13 West Virginia

The Jayhawks kicked off day two of the event with a match against 13-seeded West Virginia, resulting in a 3-1-1 win for Kansas. Senior Gunnar Broin was the first to enter the clubhouse after putting away his match in early fashion, topping West Virginia’s Todd Duncan 4&3. Broin won the first hole of the match and held the lead the entire way.

Seniors Davis Cooper and Cecil Belisle also picked up wins in the morning. Belisle won 3&2, having stretched his lead to four at one point during the round. Cooper was the star of the day after a 45-foot chip-in birdie on the 13th hole, which sealed the win for Kansas. Cooper won his match 3&1.

Sophomore Will King got out to a hot start, leading his match by two with seven to play. West Virginia’s Jackson Davenport fought his way back and led by one with the final hole yet to play. King knocked in a birdie, while Davenport parred, resulting in a tie. Senior William Duquette lost his match 5&4.

Kansas earned three total points with its win over West Virginia, who also had three points. The two teams entered a five-man count five playoff to advance to bracket play. Kansas swept the playoff, setting the stage for an afternoon matchup against No. 8-seed Kansas State.

Match Four – No. 8 Kansas State

A recreation of the Sunflower Showdown was in full swing for the afternoon slate, as No. 12-seed Kansas went head-to-head with the 8-seeded Wildcats. The Jayhawks continued their solid play and picked up a 4-1 win against K-State. Cooper notched his second win of the day, topping his opponent 3&2 after what was a back-and-forth battle.

Belisle won his match 2&1 after knocking in a four-footer for par on the par-four first hole, good for the Minnesota native’s second win of the day. King ended his match with a 2&1 win over Kansas State’s Alex Lindstrom, going 1-0-1 on the day.

Duquette battled in his matchup in the afternoon, which came down to the final hole. Duquette won the hole and took the match, giving the Jayhawks a 4-1 win. Broin fell to K-State’s Cooper Schultz 3&2.