👟 Jayhawks Set for NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field will be represented by three Jayhawks at the NCAA Indoor Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Alabama March 11-12, as junior Zach Bradford (pole vault), freshman Clayton Simms (pole vault) and junior Rylee Anderson (high jump) compete amongst the top athletes in the country.

Bradford and Simms will make their appearance on Friday at 3 p.m. in the men’s pole vault finals, while Anderson will compete in the women’s high jump final on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. A full schedule of events is available here.

Bradford, of Bloomington, Ill., enters the NCAA Indoor Championships with the No. 3 mark in the country at 5.75m (18-10.25 ft.), set at the Jayhawk Classic on Jan. 28. Bradford is a three-time NCAA Indoor All-American, placing third at last year’s 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Simms, a freshman from Watson, La., makes his first NCAA Championship appearance, as he is the sole first-semester freshman to compete in the men’s pole vault competition. Simms enters the NCAA Indoor Championships ranked No. 14 in the country with a top jump of 5.45m (17-10.5 ft.) set at the Washburn Rust Buster on Jan. 15.

The Jayhawks are one of three teams with two individuals qualifying for the men’s pole vault finals.

Anderson, of Longmont, Colo., enters her third-career NCAA Indoor Championship, after recently winning the Big 12 high jump title with a school record jump of 1.87m (6-1.5 ft.). Anderson has had a standout junior season, ranking seventh in the NCAA this season. Anderson placed 10th at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships by jumping 1.76m (5-9.25 ft.).

ESPN3 will stream the championships live starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 11 and starting at 10:30 a.m. on March 12. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 on ESPNU.

The NCAA Indoor Championships marks the conclusion of the indoor season, as KU will turn its focus to outdoor season, which picks up March 18 at the Emporia State Spring Invitational.