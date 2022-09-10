🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Set for Play at Gopher Invitational in Minnesota

Tournament: Gopher Invitational

Course: Windsong Farm Golf Club

Par/Yards: 71/7,359

Participating Teams: Arkansas State, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Furman, Georgia Southern, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kent State, Michigan State, Minnesota, No. 16 Notre Dame, Rutgers, Toledo, West Virginia and Yale.

INDEPENDENCE, Minn. – After grinding out an eighth-place finish at the Fighting Irish Classic to open the season, the Kansas Men’s Golf team will tee it up Sunday in Independence, Minn. for the Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club.

The Jayhawks will play 36 holes on Sunday, followed by 18 holes Monday to complete the tournament. Kansas is a part of a strong 16-team field that includes host Minnesota, Arkansas State, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Furman, Georgia Southern, Iowa, Iowa State, Kent State, Michigan State, No. 16 Notre Dame, Rutgers, Toledo, West Virginia and Yale.

Kansas will go with the same lineup Coach Jamie Bermel submitted for the season opener, including William Duquette, Davis Cooper, Gunnar Broin, Will King, and Cecil Belisle.

“Quick turnaround from last week, but I think the guys are excited to play again” said Coach Jamie Bermel. “We are familiar with this golf course as we have Cecil and Gunnar who grew up in Minnesota and have played this course several times. Davis was here last year, and William has played in an event here as well. It should be a good test of golf and excited to see what we can do this week.

“The field is strong, and we need to be ready to play.”

The Jayhawks will tee off on hole No. 1 beginning at 7:15 a.m., CT. Kansas will be paired with Notre Dame and Iowa.

King paced the Jayhawks at the Fighting Irish Classic, finishing tied for 17th after posting a 69/68/71 (-2) in his collegiate debut. Duquette recorded a Top-25 finish, ending the tournament tied for 21st and one-under on the weekend.

Cooper, who went low in the second round with a 66, finished tied for 26th in Indiana. Belisle finished tied for 63rd, posting a first-round score of 69 in his Kansas debut. Broin also made his Kansas debut, tying for 73rd respectively.

In addition to the action at the Gopher Invitational, juniors Hank Lierz, Sion Audrain, and Zach Sokolosky will compete in the Minnesota Golf Classic at Pioneer Creek Golf Course on Sept. 10-11. The field will play 18 holes Saturday and 18 holes Sunday. Sokolosky finished as the runner-up in the Minnesota Golf Classic last year.

Live stats for the Gopher Invitational will be available on Golfstat. Minnesota Golf Classic live stats are also available on Golfstat.