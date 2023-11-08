🏀 Jayhawks Set Three-Point Record in Season Opener

The Jayhawks start the season 1-0 for the seventh-straight season with the win, while sending Northwestern State to 0-2 on the year.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s basketball team set a new single-game school record with 16 made three-pointers in an 88-46 rout over Northwestern State on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse.

"We feel great about the opportunity to wear Kansas across our chest, and we are always going to strive to represent our school, our community, and our state in the way that would hopefully make those folks proud."

Wyvette Mayberry opened the scoring with a three-pointer on KU’s first possession and the Jayhawks used a 13-0 run to take a 17-3 lead before the first media timeout. Kansas closed the quarter on a 13-3 run and led 30-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Scoring was back and forth early in the second quarter before the Jayhawks used a 10-0 run to lead 49-19 with 3:29 to play in the half before taking a lead of 50-23 into the break. The Jayhawks hit 10 three-pointers in the first half, led by three from Holly Kersgieter and two apiece from Mayberry, S’Mya Nichols and Zakiyah Franklin.

The Jayhawks would continue the hot shooting in the second half, hitting four threes in the third quarter to tie the previous school record at 14, which was set against Baylor in 2019. Kersgieter put the Jayhawks over the record with 6:37 to play in the fourth before Mayberry followed with her fourth three of the night to make it 81-43 with 4:12 to play.

On that basket, Mayberry surpassed 1,000 career points scored and she went on to finish with 17 points, matching Kersgieter for the team lead. Mayberry joins Kersgieter and Franklin by becoming the third active Jayhawk to hit the 1,000-point milestone.

Kersgieter also reached a milestone as she surpassed Charisse Sampson for 10th place on KU’s career scoring list. With 17 points against NSU, Kersgieter has now scored 1,576 points as a Jayhawk.

Taiyanna Jackson recorded her 28th career double-double, which is tied for the fourth-most in school history, while Franklin set a new Kansas career record for minutes played after logging 25 minutes of action. She has played in 3,979 minutes in a Kansas uniform, surpassing the previous record of 3,960 held by Kylee Kopatich.

Next Up

The Jayhawks will be back in action on Monday, November 13, in University Park, Pennsylvania, on the road against Big Ten opponent Penn State. That game will tip off at 5 p.m. CT and be televised on B1G Network.