🎾 Jayhawks Shutout at Arkansas, 7-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 25 Kansas women’s tennis team fell in straight matches to Arkansas Friday afternoon at the Billingsley Tennis Center, 7-0.

The Jayhawks competed close in doubles action, being narrowly edged out 7-6 and 7-5. In singles play, KU won two sets.

“[Give all the] credit to Arkansas – they came out and took it to us in the singles,” head coach Todd Chapman said. “With that being said, I hope our players are as disappointed as the coaching staff is with our competitiveness. We didn’t compete in singles in a way that is expected at Kansas. Obviously, it is very early in the season, but we have to decide quickly what we want our identity to be. We have to respond quickly because we a tough Tulsa team on Sunday.”

Kansas dropped to 0-1 in dual action this season while Arkansas improved to 2-0.

DOUBLES

Indianna Spink/Morgan Cross def. #49 Malkia Ngounoue/Carmen Roxana Manu, 7-6 (7-2)

Kelly Keller/Tatum Rice def. Sonia Smagina/Vasiliki Karvouni, 7-5

Tiffany Lagarde/Julia Deming vs. Lauren Alter/Jackie Carr, 6-5, unfinished

SINGLES

Indianna Spink def. Malkia Ngounoue, 6-2, 6-4

Kelly Keller def. #81 Sonia Smagina, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (9-7)

Tatum Rice def. Carmen Roxana Manu, 6-2, 6-2

Morgan Cross def. Tiffany Lagarde, 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-2)

Lauren Alter def. Vasiliki Karvouni, 6-2, 6-1

Jackie Carr def. Julia Deming, 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (10-5)

UP NEXT

Kansas heads south to Tulsa, Oklahoma for a dual match against the Golden Hurricanes Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. First serve is slated for 10 a.m.