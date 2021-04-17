🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Sit in 2nd After 36 Holes at Hawkeye Invitational

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Kansas Men’s Golf team had a strong first day at the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on Saturday and sit in second place after 36 holes of action at 12-under.

The Jayhawks are six shots behind host Iowa for the lead and have a seven-shot lead on Marquette for second.

Five of the six Jayhawks in the field are in the top 18 on the scoreboard, led by Harry Hillier. Hillier posted rounds of 68 and 70 on the par-72 course and is tied for second at -6. He is five shots behind leader Alex Schaake of Iowa for the lead.

Luke Kluver is in the top-10 after the opening day and is tied for fifth at -4. He had rounds of 67 and 73 on the day. Ben Sigel tied Hillier for the low round on the team in the second round with a two-under 70. Overall, he is tied for 12th at -1.

Also tied for 12th at -1 is Sion Audrain who carded two rounds at even par or better with a 71 in the first round and a 72 in his afternoon 18. Zach Sokolosky, playing as an individual, is tied for 17th at +1, while William Duquette is tied for 32nd at +4.

“We played solid today,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Sion Audrain posted two solid rounds for us today, and it was a huge help. I thought everyone looked pretty good throughout the day. Thirty six holes is a grind, but we competed until the last hole.”

In his opening round, Hillier had a bogey-free round and poured in four birdies for a four-under 68. In his second round, he had five birdies to three bogeys to card a two-under 70 and get himself into a tie for second. Hillier led all players in par-three scoring and had nine birdies in the two rounds, which was tied for the sixth-most on the day.

Kluver also had nine birdies in his two rounds. He picked up four of those birdies on par-fives. In his opening round, he shot a 67 and birdied three of his final four holes of the round and had five birdies total.

Sigel had six birdies in his two rounds, while Audrain also had six on the day.

“We need to get off to a good start on Sunday and see if we can catch Iowa,” Bermel said. “They are very tough on their home course, and we need to play well.”

The Jayhawks will tee off at 8:30 a.m., tomorrow in the final round and will be grouped with Iowa and Wisconsin. Live stats can be followed on Golfstat.