👟 Jayhawks Start Strong at Texas Relays

AUSTIN, TEXAS – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams began a busy weekend of competition competing at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Thursday.

The first day of the Texas Relays featured several Jayhawks setting career marks, while seven Jayhawks set top-10 marks in their respective events on the first day of competition.

Kansas senior Mariah Kuykendoll was the first Jayhawk to see the track on Thursday, competing in the women’s 400 meters prelims. Kuykendoll ran a career-best 53.04 to run the fourth-fastest time in prelims, while also becoming the No. 4 performer in KU outdoor history. Kuykendoll’s previous personal best of 53.63 came at the Longhorn Invitational on March 6, 2021.

In the men’s 400 meters prelims, both Jayhawks set personal bests, including Isaiah Cole finishing 14th in 47.37 and Ethan Fogle in 48.26.

In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, senior Cody Johnson made a strong debut, qualifying for the event finals in 51.82. His time was the sixth-fastest in prelims and he will race in the finals on Saturday at 3:35 p.m., CT.

Later on in the night, sophomore Avyrl Johnson ran her fastest 1,500 meters of her career, clocking a 4:26.64 to place 4thoverall. Johnson’s time cut over 10 seconds off her previous best of 4:38.08 set at the 2019 Kansas Relays.

Kansas finished the evening in the men’s 10,000 meters, where senior Michael Melgares set a new career best by running a 29:35.41 to place sixth overall. His time tops his previous best of 31:58.45 set at the 2019 Big 12 Championship, while becoming the No. 9 performer in KU outdoor history.

The Jayhawks will split action on Friday at the Texas Relays and ORU Invitational, with the Texas Relays scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., CT, while the ORU Invitational will begin at 12 p.m.