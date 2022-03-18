🎾 Jayhawks Stay Perfect at Home; Top TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Tennis improved to 7-0 at home this season and 8-6 overall, topping TCU 6-1 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Friday night.

To open the evening, Raphaelle Lacasse and Mariana Manyoma-Velasqeuz took down Isabel Pascual and Mercedes Aristegui 6-2. Shortly after, Malkia Ngounoue and Maria Titova defeated Alisa Soloveva and Aleksa Cveticanin 6-4. Sonia Smagina and Carmen Roxana Manu were unable to finish their battle against Stevie Kennedy and Jade Otway, but were leading 5-4.

In singles, Velasquez started it off on the right note, defeating Addy Guevara 6-1, 6-2 on Court 6. Smagina kept it going, winning 6-1 6-4 against Otway on Court 3. Simultaneously, Titova beat Soloveva on Court 1, 6-3, 6-1 to clinch the win for Kansas. Manu came back to win on Court 4 against Pascual 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Aristegui put TCU on the board, beating Ngounoue 5-7, 7-5, 10-4 on Court 2.

But Tiffany Lagarde closed it out for Kansas, winning 4-6, 7-5, 10-5 against Kennedy on Court 5. The 34th-ranked Jayhawks are now 1-2 in Big 12 play after a pair of Top 10 losses last weekend to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Up Next

The Jayhawks continue the homestand in Lawrence, Kansas, hosting Texas Tech on March 20th at 12:00pm CT.

Singles Results

#59 Titova (KU) def Soloveva 6-3, 6-1

Aristegui def #124 Ngounoue (KU) 5-7, 7-5, 10-4

Smagina (KU) def Otway 6-1, 6-4

Manu (KU) def Pascual 3-6, 6-4, 10-5

Lagarde (KU) def Kennedy 4-6, 7-5, 10-5

Velasquez (KU) def Guevara 6-1, 6-2

Doubles Results

Ngounoue / Titova (KU) def Cveticanin / Soloveva 6-4

Lacasse / Velasquez (KU) def Pascual / Aristegui 6-2

Smagina / Manu (KU) vs Kennedy / Otway 5-4 (DNF)