📚 Jayhawks Tab 25 on Academic All-Big 12 Rowing Team

IRVING, Texas – The Kansas rowing team placed a total of 25 student-athletes on the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Rowing Team, as announced by the conference office on Thursday. A total of seven Jayhawks earned 4.0 GPAs – Kai Alexander, Danielle Brunig, Katie Donnellan, Lauren Fee, Julia Isbell, Jenna Lenherr and Emma Yowell.

"These women have put great work into emphasizing the student part of student-athlete. They have excelled in the classroom during a very challenging time for higher education and found a way to continue to improve. They have represented Kansas Rowing very well as we continue to pursue success in the classroom, on the water and in life!"

The 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Rowing Team features 174 student-athletes. The First Team is comprised of 163 honorees with 11 on the Second Team.

First Team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the Second Team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

First Team

London Acree, Sr. – Geography and Political Science

Kai Alexander, So. – Anthropology *

Abigail Benedict, Jr. – Secondary History & Government Education

Jessica Brewer, Jr. – Exercise Science

Danielle Brunig, So. – Geology *

Heidi Burns, Sr. – Ecology, Evolution & Organismal Biology

Katie Donnellan, Sr. – Accounting and Finance *

Lauren Fee, Sr. – Master’s in Sport Management *

Amanda Ferguson, So. – Sport Management

Maggie Habben, Jr. – Elementary Education

Kinsey Hagedorn, Jr. – French and Global & International Studies

Julia Isbell, Jr. – Master’s in Sport Management *

Jadyn Jay, Jr. – Strategic Communications

Addie Kershner, Jr. – Community Health

Jenna Lenherr, Jr. – Speech, Language & Hearing *

Danica Pecana, Jr. – Exercise Science

Hannah Roemer, Sr. – Exercise Science

Sarah Schulz, Jr. – Community Health

Savannah Skack, So. – Architectural Engineering

Anna Van Driel, Sr. – Accounting

Grace Wallrapp, So. – Finance

Ava Winkels, So. – Psychology

Emma Yowell, Sr. – Exercise Science *

Second Team

Laurel Salisbury, Sr. – Strategic Communications

Lily Thomas, Jr. – Exercise Science