🏌️♂️ Jayhawks Take 10th at Big 12 Match Play Championship
HOUSTON, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf team concluded play at the Big 12 Match Play Championship on Wednesday, finishing 10th in a loaded 14-team field at The Clubs at Houston Oaks.
The 12-seeded Jayhawks finished 2-3 and in 10th place at the three-day tournament, which featured all 14 Big 12 teams and four of the top-25 nationally ranked teams in the country.
On Wednesday morning, the Jayhawks faced off with 7-seeded BYU, falling 3-1-1 for Kansas’ final match of the event.
"We played fairly well today. Hats off to BYU, as they made some big putts on the last four holes. Overall, I thought we got a little better each day and competed very well. "Head Coach Jamie Bermel
Senior Gunnar Broin found himself in a hole to start his match, eventually bouncing back and taking the lead, which he held for the 10 remaining holes to win 3&2. Broin finished the week with a match play record of 2-2-1.
Senior Davis Cooper posted a record of 3-1-1 to lead the Jayhawks for the week. Cooper battled in his morning match on the final day, finishing in a tie.
Senior Cecil Belisle lost his match on Wednesday, posting a 2-3 week. Senior William Duquette and sophomore Will King both dropped their final matches of the event, finishing 1-3-1 apiece.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks will rest briefly before traveling to Biloxi, Mississippi to compete at the Fallen Oak Invitational, set for Oct. 15-17.