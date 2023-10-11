🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Take 10th at Big 12 Match Play Championship

HOUSTON, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf team concluded play at the Big 12 Match Play Championship on Wednesday, finishing 10th in a loaded 14-team field at The Clubs at Houston Oaks.

The 12-seeded Jayhawks finished 2-3 and in 10th place at the three-day tournament, which featured all 14 Big 12 teams and four of the top-25 nationally ranked teams in the country.

On Wednesday morning, the Jayhawks faced off with 7-seeded BYU, falling 3-1-1 for Kansas’ final match of the event.