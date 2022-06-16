🎾 Jayhawks to Head to Stillwater for ITA Kickoff Weekend in 2023

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas tennis team was selected to the 14th annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend, it was announced Thursday.

The 29th-ranked Jayhawks will compete as the No. 3 seed in the Stillwater, Oklahoma Regional, and will face second-seeded and 18th-ranked Michigan in the opening round on Jan. 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. Tenth-ranked Oklahoma State is seeded No. 1 and will face fourth-seeded and 38th-ranked Oregon. The two winners will face off with a spot at the ITA National Indoor Championship on the line.

Coach Todd Chapman and the Jayhawks went 15-11 on the season last year and advanced to the NCAA Tournament and the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas will return several players back in 2023 from the 2022 squad, including Maria Titova, who was named first-team All-Big 12 singles and to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.