🎾 Jayhawks to Host Wichita State in Home Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team will have its 2023 home opener this weekend when the Jayhawks host Wichita State on Saturday, January 21st at 12 p.m. CT.

Admission to the dual is free and fans in attendance will receive free pizza and a 2022-23 Tennis poster.

Kansas’ matchup with Wichita State will be the first dual match in the 2023 Spring season for the Jayhawks, featuring standard doubles point and singles points with team score to determine the winner of the dual match.

The Jayhawks were 15-11 in dual matches a season ago, while it will be Kansas’ first dual matchup with Wichita State since the 2020-21 season. The two teams split the series in 2020-21, with Kansas winning the home dual on Feb. 14, 4-3.

Kansas will look to rebound from its performance at the Duel in the Desert, where the Jayhawks competed in a hidden dual tournament against Georgia, Auburn and Texas Tech. Kansas began the weekend strong by winning all five singles matches on Friday.

Following the home opener, the Jayhawks will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to play Michigan and Oklahoma or Oregon on January 28th-29th.