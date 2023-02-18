🏌️‍♂️Jayhawks to Open Spring Season at The Prestige Tournament

LA QUINTA, Calif. – The Kansas Men’s golf team will start its spring season this weekend at The Prestige on Feb. 20-22, a 54-hole tournament co-hosted by Stanford and UC-Davis at the Greg Norman at PGA West course in La Quinta, California.

Participating Teams: UC Davis, No. 5 Stanford, No. 2 Auburn, No. 20 Baylor, Cal Poly, Charlotte, No. 26 Colorado State, Creighton, Iowa State, No. 47 Kansas , No. 37 Liberty, Loyola Marymount, No. 45 Louisville, No. 27 LSU, North Texas, Nebraska, No. 35 Northwestern, Oregon State, No. 16 Pepperdine, Princeton, San Diego, San Fransisco, No. 54 TCU, No. 6 Texas Tech, Washington State, No. 31 Washington, Wyoming

The Jayhawks closed out their fall season by finishing tied for fourth at the Ka’anapali Classic in Hawaii. Junior William Duquette finished with a team best 206 which was good for t13th for the tournament. Kansas’ best team performance came in September when the Jayhawks tied for second in the Gopher Invitational. Juniors Cecil Belisle and Davis Copper finished a team-best 207 where they both tied for fourth individually.

“We’re very excited to get the spring season started,” Head coach Jamie Bermel said. “I think the guys are getting a little anxious and are ready to play tournament golf. Some guys have really worked hard in the offseason and I’m hoping their work shows up in this first event.”

Junior Gunnar Broin is coming into the spring season with a 71.33 stroke-average. The Minnesota native’s best finish is tied for fifth in the Fold of Honor Collegiate where he shot a 213 which was good for three under par.

Freshman Will King put together a solid fall season with two top-20 finishes and shooting two under par in the Fighting Irish Classic (T-17th). King had a stroke-average of 73.47 in his first five events as a Jayhawk.

Pairings and tee times will be announced prior to play on Monday.