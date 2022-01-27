🎾 Jayhawks to Participate in ITA Kickoff Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Tennis is heading to Waco, Texas, for ITA Kickoff Weekend, which begins with a matchup against No. 22 Baylor on Friday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. CT. Following that match, the Jayhawks will face either No. 15 USC or No. 23 Miami on Saturday, Jan. 29.

This is the 13th annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Kickoff Weekend, which features 60 teams of the top teams in the nation competing at various facilities across the country.

The Jayhawks are looking to bounce back after a 5-2 loss to Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 21. Redshirt-freshman Maria Titova, who is ranked No. 41 in the country, went 2-0 against Tulsa to lead the way for Kansas in the match.

Following ITA Kickoff Weekend, the Jayhawks open home court on February 4th against Iowa and face Arkansas February 6th.