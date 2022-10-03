🎾 Jayhawks to play in the Northwestern Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following the ITA All-American Championship, the Jayhawks will travel to Chicago, Illinois to play in the Northwestern Invitational from October 7th-9th.

Malkia Ngounoue (ranked 116) finished 1-1 at the ITA All-American Championship this weekend. The first day, Ngounoue beat Filippa Bruu-Syversen of the University of California – Santa Barbara 6-1, 6-2. The following day, Ngounoue lost to Ava Cantanzartie 4-6, 7-5, 5-7. Ngounoue will look to bounce back this weekend.

Following the Northwestern Invitational Kansas will participate in the ITA Regional Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma from October 13th-17th.