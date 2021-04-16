⚽ Jayhawks Travel to Missouri for Border Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer (6-3-3) travels to Columbia, Missouri for a Saturday night match on April 17 at 7 p.m. (CT) against Missouri (5-5-3). Saturday’s match will be broadcast on SEC+ Network with Ben Arnet and Simon Rose on the call.

The Jayhawks and the Tigers will face off for the 23rd time in soccer. Missouri holds an 11-10-1 edge in the all-time series. For games played in Columbia, MU maintains a 7-4-0 record. Most recently, the two programs faced off on Nov. 13, 2016 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence. The Jayhawks clinched the win, 1-0, in double overtime with a goal from Lois Heuchan to advance to the second round.

Saturday’s match will be the first time KU has been in action since a 1-1 double-overtime tie at Iowa State on March 20 as games against Arkansas and Notre Dame were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols with those programs. Last week’s game scheduled at Rock Chalk Park against Missouri was canceled due to protocols within the Jayhawk program.

Offensively this season for the Jayhawks, junior Rylan Childers leads the team with four goals scored. She has a total of nine points followed by freshman Brie Severns adding four points off of two goals. Junior Grace Wiltgen and freshman Shira Elinav each have contributed one goal.

In net, junior Sarah Peters is having another record season. She has posted six shutouts to bring her career total to 26 to sit second all-time at KU. Peters is on pace to surpass current shutout leader, Meghan Miller (2001-04) who has 28. Peters has also recorded 38 saves this season to hold a .809 save percentage.