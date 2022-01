🏀 Jayhawks Upended by No. 13 Cyclones

AMES, Iowa โ€“ Super-senior Julie Brosseau scored 13 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum, but the Jayhawks were on the short end of a 77-62 decision against No. 13 Iowa State.

The loss drops the Jayhawks to 12-5 on the year and 3-4 in Big 12 play, while ISU improves to 17-3 (6-2 Big 12).

The Jayhawks had to weather an early storm from Iowa State as the Cyclones hit six three-pointers in the first quarter, taking a 24-12 lead at the end of the first. KU got going offensively in the second quarter, shooting 62.5% (10-of-16) from the field to outscore ISU 21-16 and get within seven, 40-33, at halftime. Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with 12 points in the first half, including 10 in the second quarter.

The Cyclones added to the advantage by outscoring the Jayhawks 23-11, hitting 6-of-15 field goals in the third while also getting to the line effectively, converting 8-of-12 free throws in the third. Zakiyah Franklin had seven points to lead KU in the third, but the Jayhawks trailed 63-44 as the game headed to the fourth. Kansas continued to battle in the fourth quarter and again outscored the Cyclones, 18-14, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Zakiyah Franklin led the Jayhawks with 14 points while Brosseau was right behind her with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. Brosseau now has 1,003 career points in her five-year career, which includes 202 three-pointers. Taiyanna Jackson added 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots for the Jayhawks.

โ€œI think Iowa Stateโ€™s physicality made it tough for us tonight offensively,โ€ Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider said following the game. โ€œI was proud of Taiyanna and Julie, I thought they both stepped up and played really good tonight, but we werenโ€™t able to get enough help beyond that.โ€

Up Next

The Jayhawks close out the month of January on Saturday, Jan. 29, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, against Oklahoma State. That game tips off at 1 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.