🏀 Jayhawks Upended by No. 13 Cyclones

AMES, Iowa – Super-senior Julie Brosseau scored 13 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum, but the Jayhawks were on the short end of a 77-62 decision against No. 13 Iowa State.

The loss drops the Jayhawks to 12-5 on the year and 3-4 in Big 12 play, while ISU improves to 17-3 (6-2 Big 12).

The Jayhawks had to weather an early storm from Iowa State as the Cyclones hit six three-pointers in the first quarter, taking a 24-12 lead at the end of the first. KU got going offensively in the second quarter, shooting 62.5% (10-of-16) from the field to outscore ISU 21-16 and get within seven, 40-33, at halftime. Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with 12 points in the first half, including 10 in the second quarter.

The Cyclones added to the advantage by outscoring the Jayhawks 23-11, hitting 6-of-15 field goals in the third while also getting to the line effectively, converting 8-of-12 free throws in the third. Zakiyah Franklin had seven points to lead KU in the third, but the Jayhawks trailed 63-44 as the game headed to the fourth. Kansas continued to battle in the fourth quarter and again outscored the Cyclones, 18-14, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Zakiyah Franklin led the Jayhawks with 14 points while Brosseau was right behind her with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. Brosseau now has 1,003 career points in her five-year career, which includes 202 three-pointers. Taiyanna Jackson added 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots for the Jayhawks.

“I think Iowa State’s physicality made it tough for us tonight offensively,” Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider said following the game. “I was proud of Taiyanna and Julie, I thought they both stepped up and played really good tonight, but we weren’t able to get enough help beyond that.”

Up Next

The Jayhawks close out the month of January on Saturday, Jan. 29, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, against Oklahoma State. That game tips off at 1 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.