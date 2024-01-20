🏀 Jayhawks Upended in Dillons Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Zakiyah Franklin scored a game-high 18 points and Holly Kersgieter recorded her first double-double of the season, but it was not enough for the Kansas Jayhawks to defeat No. 7 Kansas State on Saturday, as KU fell 69-58 in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas sees its record evened at 9-9 on the year, while moving to 2-5 in Big 12 play. No. 7 KSU improves to 18-1 overall and remains unbeaten at 7-0 in league games.

“There are times when you can question a team or an individual’s character,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said after the game. “I know that we can’t do that today. I thought we really demonstrated an ability to handle adversity in-game and I thought we responded really well to in-game adjustments. My confidence in this group hasn’t wavered and I think how they responded today, especially in the last three quarters, is something that we can certainly build on.”

Following four lead changes in the game’s opening five minutes, Kansas State created the first distance of the game with a 13-0 run that covered more than five minutes of play. Franklin ended the run with a pair of free throws in the final second of the quarter, which ended with KSU leading 18-8.

The deficit reached 15 twice in the second quarter and KU trailed 30-17 with 4:26 to play in the half. Franklin scored the next five points, starting a 7-0 run and Kansas ended the half on a 9-2 spurt, getting within six, 32-26, at halftime.

Kersgieter scored the first basket of the second half, getting the Jayhawks within four, 32-28. The team’s exchanged 4-0 runs after that and Kansas trailed 26-32 following a free throw from S’Mya Nichols with 6:25 to play in the third.

Kansas State then used an 8-0 spurt to push the lead back into double digits at 44-32 with 4:21 to play. After trading baskets the next three minutes, Kansas ended the quarter with a 7-3 scoring advantage in the final two minutes to get within seven, 50-43, heading to the fourth.

The Jayhawks continued to fight in the fourth quarter, getting within three on two occasions, first on a Franklin three-pointer with 6:24 to play and later as Kersgieter finished off a personal 4-0 run to make it 57-54 with 4:16 to play.

Kansas State scored the next five points, however, and finished the game on a 12-4 run, which included seven free throws.

Franklin led the Jayhawks with 18 points and three assists, while Kersgieter and Nichols added 12 points apiece. Kersgieter added 10 rebounds to secure her first double-double of the season and 10th of her career.

Next Up

The Jayhawks return to Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 24, to close out the regular season series against Iowa State. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.