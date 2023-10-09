🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Wrap up Day One of Big 12 Match Play

HOUSTON, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf team opened competition at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament on Monday, falling to No. 5-seed Oklahoma State and No. 4-seed Texas Tech.

Kansas played 33rd-ranked Oklahoma State on Monday morning, dropping a close match 2-1-2. Senior Davis Cooper won his match against Oklahoma State’s John Wild, 3&2, to put a point on the board for the Jayhawks. Cooper was down three through five holes to start the day, then won five of the next seven holes to secure the win in 16.

The senior duo of Gunnar Broin and William Duquette both tied in their matchups against Oklahoma State.

“It was a tough match this morning and we just got beat at the end,” said Coach Jamie Bermel.

For the afternoon slate, the Jayhawks teed it up with 22nd-ranked Texas Tech, resulting in a 5-0 win for the Red Raiders. Senior Cecil Belisle went up against Texas Tech’s Tyran Snyders, who grabbed an early three-hole lead to start the match. Belisle fought back and won three of the next six holes, tying it up with three to play. Snyders then birdied the last hold of the day to take the win.

“In the afternoon match, we came out flat,” said Bermel. “We got a couple holes down in each match and really didn’t do much.”

Kansas looks to bounce back after tallying two match points for the opening day. The No. 12-seeded Jayhawks will face No. 13-seed West Virginia Tuesday morning for the final match of pool play, beginning at 7:45 a.m. CT in a shotgun start. Kansas will have Tuesday afternoon off before bracket play starts on Wednesday.

“We played two nationally ranked teams,” Bermel added. “We have to be more efficient to beat both of them. We need to regroup and get ready for a good West Virginia team.”

Live scoring for the matchup against West Virginia will be available through Golfstat.