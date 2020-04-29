🎾 Kansas Adds UCSB Transfer Lagarde

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head coach Todd Chapman announced Wednesday the addition of UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) transfer Tiffany Lagarde to the Kansas tennis team. Lagarde, an incoming junior, will be eligible to participate immediately and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining when she suits up for the Jayhawks.

“We are really excited to add a player with Tiffany’s collegiate and junior experience to our program,” said Chapman. “We believe Tiffany’s best tennis is in front of her and that she is prepared to work hard to continue the development of her game.”

A native of Laval, Quebec, Canada, Lagarde joins the Jayhawks’ 2020-21 roster after two seasons at UCSB. As a freshman, she tallied a 16-13 overall record while going 5-1 in league play, mainly at the No. 3 singles position. In doubles, Lagarde saw action at the No.1 and 2 positions where she posted a 9-3 overall mark. Her rookie season success earned her a spot on the All-Big West Second Team.