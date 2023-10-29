🎾 Kansas Battles at the TCU Invitational

Fort Worth, TEXAS – Kansas tennis wrapped up its regular fall season with 14 wins at the TCU Invitational on Oct. 26-29 at Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kyoka Kubo led the team by winning six of her total matches while only dropping a single match during the whole invitational. Kubo finished 3-0 in singles play and 3-1 in doubles.

Despite going 0-3 in singles, Jocelyn Massey remained undefeated in all four of her doubles matches.

Kylin Sadler notched her first win of the season on day four of singles play against Illinois’ Rosie Seccia in a 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 fashion. She finished with a 1-2 singles and 0-1 doubles record.

Jasmine Adams earned three wins in her Jayhawk debut with the help of Massey as the duo secured a 3-0 record together. Adams solely competed in doubles, finishing 3-1 as she partnered up with Gracie Mulville on day one where they lost 8-6 to BYU’s Tina Li and Kara Wheatley.

Mulville finished 2-1 in singles and broke even with a 2-2 doubles record. Silvia Maria Costache went 1-2 in singles and 1-3 in doubles. Tamari Gagoshidze only competed in doubles finishing 1-2.

The Kansas tennis team returns to the Lone Star State on Nov. 10-12 for the Big 12 Fall Championships to conclude the fall season.

Results

DAY 1 –

Doubles

Tina Li / Kara Wheatley (BYU) def. Gracie Mulville / Jasmine Adams: 8-6

Jocelyn Massey / Kyoka Kubo def. Madison Smith / Elizabeth Tullis (BYU): 8-2

Avery Pope / Kendall Kovick (BYU) def. Silvia Costache / Kylin Sadler: 8-2

DAY 2 –

Singles

Gracie Mulville def. Tina Li (BYU): 7-5, 6-2

Kyoka Kubo def. Kendall Kovick (BYU): 6-2, 6-4

Kara Wheatley (BYU) def. Silvia Costache: 7-5, 7-6(3)

Madison Smith (BYU) def. Jocelyn Massey: 6-3, 5-7, 10-8

Elizabeth Tullis (BYU) def. Kylin Sadler: 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Kara Wheatley / Tina Li (BYU) def. Gracie Mulville / Kyoka Kubo: 8-1 –

Jocelyn Massey / Jasmine Adams def. Avery Pope / Kendall Kovick (BYU): 8-4

Silvia Costache / Tamari Gagoshidze def. Madison Smith / Elizabeth Tullis (BYU): 8-5

DAY 3 –

Singles

Isabella Harvison (Baylor) def. Gracie Mulville (Kansas): 6-7(7), 6-2, 10-7

Kyoka Kubo def. Daniella Dimitrov (Baylor): 6-4, 6-3

Helena Narmont (TCU) def. Silvia Costache: 6-3, 6-2

Zuzanna Frankowska (Baylor) def. Jocelyn Massey: 6-0, 6-3

Lauren Lilell (Baylor) def. Kylin Sadler: 6-2, 0-6, 10-8

Doubles

Helena Narmont / Margaret Polk (TCU) def. Silvia Costache / Tamari Gagoshidze: 8-6

Gracie Mulville / Kyoka Kubo def. Isabella Harvison / Daniella Dimitrov (Baylor): 8-6

Jocelyn Massey / Jasmine Adams def. Zuzanna Frankowska / Lauren Lilell (Baylor): 8-1

DAY 4 –

Singles

Gracie Mulville def. Josie Frazier (Illinois): 6-4, 7-6(7)

Kyoka Kubo def. McKenna Schaeauer (Illinois): 6-1, 7-5

Kasia Treiber (Illinois) def. Jocelyn Massey: 7-6(2), 7-5

Silvia Costache def. Alice Xu (Illinois): 7-5, 6-3

Kylin Sadler def. Rosie Seccia (Illinois): 3-6, 6-2, 10-8

Doubles