⚽ Kansas Battles Texas Tech in Friday Matchup

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas (7-9-1, 2-5 Big 12) will play its regular season road finale on Friday night against Texas Tech at John Walker Sports Complex. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and fans can follow live stats here.

KU will be looking to bounce back following an eight-day layoff after falling 3-2 at Oklahoma on Oct. 14. Despite the result, the Jayhawks came from behind twice in the game to even the score. A goal in the 86th minute for the Sooners ultimately sealed the game.

Sophomore Brie Severns and freshman Raena Childers were the goal scorers in the match. Severns recorded an assist on Childers’ goal and Childers was credited an assist on Severns’ score. Severns and Childers have scored or assisted on each of Kansas’ last five goals.

In goal, redshirt-junior Emilie Gavillet has started the last eight games for the Jayhawks. She made a career-high nine saves in the game at Oklahoma.

Texas Tech (10-4-2, 3-3-1 Big 12) enters Thursday coming off a 2-0 loss at No. 21 West Virginia on Sunday. The Red Raiders sit at fifth in the Big 12 standings.

Kansas holds a 14-11-2 advantage in the all-time series against Texas Tech, including 2-1-2 over its last five matches against the Red Raiders. Three of those five games have gone into overtime.

With two games remaining in the season, the Jayhawks are battling for a spot in the Big 12 Tournament. The tournament is made up of the top eight teams in conference play. Kansas currently sits in eighth place.

Kansas will have six days off until its regular season finale. The Jayhawks will host Texas at Rock Chalk Park on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT. KU will honor its seniors prior to the game. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here. The game will also be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.