🛶 Kansas Begins 2021 With Strong Showing Against Oklahoma

The four events, in race order, were the 2V4 at 8 a.m., the 1V4 at 8:20 a.m., 2V8 at 8:40 a.m., and wrapping up with the 1V8 at 9 a.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Kansas rowing started off the 2021 season with a strong showing against Oklahoma on Saturday morning on the Oklahoma River. The Jayhawks garnered several victories over the Sooners as both teams made their return to the water after a 677-day layoff due to the pandemic.

"It was great to get back to racing today. In a year that has felt far from normal, lining up to race was a welcomed sense of normalcy. The coaches were able to see the races start to finish which will aid in our training and preparation for our second racing weekend of the spring."

The Oread held Jessica Brewer, Jadyn Jay, Shay Pemberton, Courtney Costain, and Danielle Brunig as the coxswain. The Jayhawks began the day taking the 2V4 as the Oread cruised to the finish at 8:06.54, ahead of the Sooners at 8:15.6.

Kinsey Hagedorn, Sarah Schulz, Cameron Ekeler, Stella Warren, and coxswain Danica Pecana nagivated the Wakarusa to a tight 7:57.28 finish before Oklahoma’s 7:59.16.

The Ad Astra kept the Jayhawk’s momentum going in the 2V8. Anna Van Driel, Lily Thomas, Longdon Acree, Ava Winkels, Grace Wallrapp, Addie Kershner, Ari McCue, Katie Donnellan, and coxswain Ashley McCaulley paced the Ad Astra to a commanding 6:54.59 finish, leaving the Sooners behind at 7:09.34.

In the final regatta of the morning, the 1V8, the Crimson looked to round out Kansas’ dominating day. Manning the Crimson was Abby Benedict, Kai Alexander, Maggie Habben, Savannah Skack, Laurel Salisbury, Julia Isbell, Paige Wheeler, Lauren Fee, and coxswain Heidi Burns. Oklahoma notched their first victory of the day in a tightly contested race with only a two second differential, the Sooners clocked in at 6:37.16 slightly ahead of the Jayhawks at 6:39.38.