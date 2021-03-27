👟 Kansas Closes Out Weekend at Texas Relays, ORU Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams completed a successful weekend at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays and the Oral Roberts Invitational on Saturday.

The Jayhawks won a total of 16 events throughout the weekend, while setting a number of top marks on Saturday.

At the Texas Relays, sophomore Avyrl Johnson became the No. 9 performer in KU outdoor history in the women’s 800 meters, running a 2:08.58 to place fifth overall.

Later on in the meet, the 4×400 meter relay team of Honour Finley, Jedah Caldwell, Mariah Kuykendoll and Erin Sermons ran the ninth-fastest time in KU outdoor history in the event, clocking a 3:32.64 to place fourth overall.

In addition to the top marks at the Texas Relays, the Jayhawks saw great success at the ORU Invitational, winning 11 total events on Saturday. Kansas claimed wins in the men’s discus throw (George Evans), women’s discus (Alexandra Emilianov), men’s shot put (Weston Perini), men’s long jump (Creed Puyear), women’s 1,500 meters (Ally Ryan), women’s shot put (Toni Englund), women’s pole vault (Taylor Starkey), women’s 100 meters (Morganne Mukes) men’s 5,000 meters (Chandler GIbbens), women’s 5,000 (Lona Latema) and the Kansas women’s 4×100 meter relay.

The Jayhawks will be back in action at the Missouri Invitational in Columbia, Missouri on April 9-10. Kansas will host its sole home meet of the season on May 1, 2021 when it hosts the Rock Chalk Classic at Rock Chalk Park.