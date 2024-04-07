🎾 Kansas Completes Big 12 Road Play with 6-1 Win Over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Kanas women’s tennis team completed its final regular season road play with a 6-1 win over Cincinnati at the Western Athletic Club in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday.

With the win, Kansas improved to 8-12 overall and 5-6 in Big 12 play this season. The Jayhawks have now won two-straight road matches, improving to 3-5 away from home this season.

Cincinnati falls to 8-12 overall this season and 1-10 in conference play. The match between Kansas and Cincinnati was the first in the series history, with Kansas now leading, 1-0.

A clean sweep in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles play put the first points on the board for the Jayhawks as Heike Janse Van Vuuren and Kyoka Kubo asserted a 6-1 victory on Court 2 for the duo’s fourth victory out of their last five matches. Kansas’ Jasmine Adams and Jocelyn Massey nabbed a 7-5 win on Court 3 as Gracie Mulville and Maria Titova’s match went unfished while tied at 5-5.

On the singles side, Kubo and Titova dominated on their respective courts as Kubo rolled over Callie Flanagan on Court 4 with a 6-1, 6-0 victory to pick up her sixth Big 12 win and 15th overall in her freshman season. Titova earned a 6-1, 6-1 win in the No. 2 slot for her second straight singles win to extend KU’s lead to 3-0.

After Cincinnati fought back with a point of their own on Court 1, Kansas clinched the match as Van Vuuren defeated Gabrielle Guenther on Court 3, 4-6, 7-6, 6-0.

With the win secured, Massey defeated Cincinnati’s Sakurako Watanabe on Court 5, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 and Costache defeated Morgan Pyrz on Court 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to give Kansas the 6-1 victory.

Kansas returns home to finish out the regular season with matches against Wichita State and Houston on April 12 before finishing the regular season on April 14 against UCF.