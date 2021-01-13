🎾 Kansas Wraps Up Play In Big 12/Pac 12 Dual

ARLINGTON, Texas – Kansas concluded play in the Big 12/Pac 12 Dual at the Arlington Tennis Center, splitting doubles against Kansas State and adding a pair of singles victories against Texas Tech.

Kansas’ Malkia Ngounoue and Carmen Roxana Manu dropped the Jayhawks’ first spot in doubles competition, 6-4, before Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni evened the score with a 6-4 victory of their own.

In singles action, Smagina earned a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Texas Tech’s Bojana Marinkov, while her doubles partner Karvouni completed the same feat against Olivia Peet (7-5, 6-2).

DOUBLES vs. Kansas State

Ioana Gheorghita/Manami Ukita def. Malkia Ngounoue/Carmen Roxana Manu, 6-4

Sonia Smagina/Vasiliki Karvouni def. Anna Turco/Lilla Barzo, 6-4

SINGLES vs. Texas Tech

Lisa Mays def. Malkia Ngounoue, 6-2, 6-1

Margarita Skriabina def. Carmen Roxana Manu, 2-6, 6-0, 6-4

Sonia Smagina def., Bojana Marinkov, 7-5, 6-2

Vasiliki Karvouni def. Olivia Peet, 7-5, 6-2

Metka Komac def. Tiffany Lagarde, 7-6, 7-5

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Los Angeles, Calif., to play in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend against UCLA Jan. 23 at 11 a.m.