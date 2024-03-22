🎾 Kansas Drops Match at TCU, 4-0

FORT WORTH – Playing on the road for the first of two matches in Texas, No. 50 Kansas fell to No. 52 TCU, 4-0, at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday afternoon.

The loss drops Kansas to 5-9 overall this season and 3-3 in Big 12 Conference play. Friday’s match was Kansas’ seventh against a ranked opponent, all of which have come over the last eight matches. TCU improves to 9-4 overall and 5-2 in Big 12 play.

TCU took advantage early by taking the doubles point with wins on courts two and three. On court three, TCU’s Destinee Martins and Helene Narmont took a convincing 6-2 win over Kansas’ Jasmine Adams and Maria Titova to give the Horned Frogs the early advantage.

Moments later, the duo of Kyoka Kubo and Heike Janse Van Vuuren fell to TCU’s Jade Otway and Isabel Pascual, 6-4, to give TCU the doubles point. Jocelyn Massey and Gracie Mulville led in their match on court one, which went unfinished.

TCU continued its strong performance in singles, as the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, Gracie Mulville, fell to Otway in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

On court four, TCU’s Yu-Chin Tsai took a decisive 6-3, 6-4 win over Van Vuuren to give the Horned Frogs a 3-0 lead.

With the match on the line, Kansas was unable to get on the board as TCU’s Narmont defeated Adams on court six, 6-2, 6-4.

Kansas will face a quick turnaround as the Jayhawks head south to Waco, Texas to take on No. 30 Baylor on Saturday, March 24.