🎾 Kansas Drops Road Match to Razorbacks, 4-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas tennis fell to Arkansas, 4-1, at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday evening.

The loss drops Kansas to 2-5 on the season, in which six matches have come on the road. The Jayhawks will look to bounce back on Saturday when they take on Northwestern in Fayetteville on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Starting the day in doubles, the Jayhawks claimed one of three doubles matches as Jocelyn Massey and Heike Janse Van Vuuren battled to a 7-5 victory over Arkansas’ Lenka Stara and Grace O’Donnell. The early win would be revenged by a pair of Razorback wins on courts one and three to claim the doubles point.

Trailing 1-0, the Jayhawks earned its only point of the day from freshman Kyoka Kubo, who improved to 7-0 in singles play this season. Kubo jumped out early over Arkansas’ Lenka Stara and was victorious in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-0.

Arkansas would earn three-straight points to clinch the match on courts six, five and one. The Razorbacks improved to 6-3 on the season.

Kansas will be back in action on Saturday when they take on Northwestern at 12 p.m. at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The match will be the fifth of seven matches on the road, before the Jayhawks return home to host Iowa State on March 9.

Results

Arkansas 4, Kansas 1

Doubles

Cross/Koskel (ARK) def. Kubo, Kyoka/Mulville (KU) 6-4

Massey/Van Vuuren (KU) def. Stara/O’Donnell (ARK) 7-5

Keller/Gomez (ARK) def. Adams/Costache (KU) 6-3

Singles

#88 Carolina Gomez (ARK) def. Gracie Mulville (KU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Kelly Keller (ARK) vs. Heike Janse Van Vuuren (KU) 5-7, 6-4, 2-3, unfinished

Kubo, Kyoka (KU) def. Lenka Stara (ARK) 6-2, 6-0

Morgan Cross (ARK) vs. Jocelyn Massey (KU) 6-2, 4-6, 4-3, unfinished

Kacie Harvey (ARK) def. Jasmine Adams(KU) 6-3, 7-5

Anet Koskel (ARK) def. Silvia Maria Costache (KU) 6-3, 6-4