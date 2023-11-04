Kansas Earns Top Finishes at Jayhawk Jamboree

Kansas State traveled to the boathouse to race against the Jayhawks on the Kansas River. The Jayhawks raced 12 total boats and earned three first-place finishes.

LAWRENCE, Kan.– Kansas Rowing hosted the 10th anniversary of the Jayhawk Jamboree for its last fall race of the 2023 season on Saturday morning in Lawrence.

"Today was just a great day to be a Jayhawk. We had a great crowd here cheering on these hard working women. It’s good to come out on top any time you can!"

To start the day, the Novice Eight division took the water. It was a close finish, but the Kansas A boat earned the top spot with a time of 15:16.045.

The next launch of boats was the Women’s Varsity 4+. KU’s Tetiana-Star stroke finished first at 15:29.040, and the Duke Robinson-port stroke boat took second.

After a brief intermission, both teams took the water once again, beginning with the Women’s Novice Four. Kansas A took second & Kansas B finished third in a highly-competitive race.

“All of our families are here and there’s such a good energy,” junior rower Emma Wistuba said. “The Jayhawk Jamboree is a great race to end the fall with”

The last race of the day was the Women’s Collegiate Varsity 8+, and the Kansas “Morning Phog” boat capped off the day with a first-place victory, finishing with a time of 14:14.

This was the last race of the fall season for Kansas Rowing. The Jayhawks will resume competition for the spring season, when they hit the road to race against Oklahoma on March 23rd, 2024.