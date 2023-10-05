⚽️ Kansas Falls 1-0 to No. 23 TCU in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kansas dropped a close match to the 23rd ranked TCU Horned Frogs 1-0 on Thursday night at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. A goal by Gracie Brian in the 40th minute was the difference.

TCU improved to 9-3-2 on the season with the win and 5-0-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas dropped to 3-5-6 on the year and 0-4-2 in conference action.

“I thought we made it really difficult for them,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “Watching them (TCU) play some of the other teams, we made it way more difficult than they have had in some of their other games. I thought our defensive plan was really good. The kids executed it. In the second half, I thought we were more composed on the ball and playing out. We created some decent opportunities. We have to get ready for Sunday.”

The Jayhawks, who will host Houston on Sunday, had their best opportunity in the first half against the Horned Frogs as sophomore Lexi Watts received a cross and sent a header over the net. Watts has now recorded a shot in each of her last 17 matches, dating back to last season.

Less than a minute later, the Horned Frogs were able to find the match’s only goal. After a KU turnover, TCU converted it into a goal on passes from Skylar Heinrich and Zoe Cayler to Brian for the score. The goal gave TCU a 1-0 lead at the half and the Horned Frogs held that lead for the rest of the match.

The Jayhawks put pressure on the TCU defense in the second half, recording five of their six shots in the period. Senior Shira Elinav led the team with two shots and sophomore Maree Shinkle had one shot on goal for KU.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns to Lawrence to host Houston on Sunday, Oct. 8. The match from Rock Chalk Park is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Single-game tickets can be purchased here or by calling the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141. Single-game tickets will also be available to purchase at the ticket window at Rock Chalk Park on gamedays, beginning one hour prior to kickoff.