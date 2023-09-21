⚽️ Kansas Falls at Oklahoma State 1-0

STILLWATER, Okla. – A physical battle between the Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma State Cowgirls ended 1-0 in favor of host Oklahoma State on Thursday night at Neal Patterson Stadium.

A goal in the second minute by OSU was the difference in the tightly contested matchup. Oklahoma State improved to 9-2-0 on the season with the win and 2-0-0 in Big 12 play. Kansas fell to 3-2-5 and 0-1-1 in conference action, playing its fourth of five straight road games.

“To be fair, from the edge of our box to 25 yards from their goal that’s some of the best soccer we played this year,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “Twenty-five yards from the goal and in we need more quality, but I can’t fault our fight today. We fought the whole game. We played some really good stuff. It’s just the final piece at the other end of the field that we were lacking today. We have to regroup and get ready for Sunday (at UCF).”

Oklahoma State got out to a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game to grab control. Logan Heausler received a pass from Alex Morris in the box that she chipped over Melania Pasar’s head for a goal.

There were opportunities for both teams throughout the first half but there were no other goals. At the break, Kansas held a 9-6 lead on shots and the teams were even with five corner kicks apiece.

The second half was much of the same as the first half. There was back-and-forth action but neither team found the back of the net. The Cowgirls finished the game with a 15-11 edge on shots.

Redshirt junior Brie Severns led the Jayhawks offensively with a career-high-tying five shots. Pasar had a strong game in goal, making seven saves in the match and keeping the Jayhawks within a goal all night.

UP NEXT

Kansas finishes its string of five-consecutive road games on Sunday, Sept. 24 at UCF. The match in Orlando is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.