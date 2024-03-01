🎾 Kansas Falls In Big 12 Opener to No. 1 Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Kansas women’s tennis team managed to knock off a point from No. 1 Oklahoma State behind Kyoka Kubo’s win in the No. 4 singles slot, but the Jayhawks fell 4-1 in Stillwater on Friday night.

Kubo remained perfect in singles play on on the season and improves her record to 9-0 as she beat #56 ranked Safiya Carrington 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. It was the first time this season Kubo had to go to an extra set to earn her win and is the first ranked win of her KU career.

Four of the six singles matches went to a third set. Gracie Mulville and Maria Titova both challenged their top-10 opponents to close unfinished matches. Mulville faced #9 Anastasiya Komar to tight score of 4-6, 6-4, 3-4, while Titova took #4 Ange Oby Kajuru to a battle of 3-6, 6-2, 3-2.

Kansas’ Jasmine Adams lost 4-6, 6-0, 3-6 and both Heike Janse Van Vuuren and Jocelyn Massey fell in straight sets.

In doubles, Heike Janse Van Vuuren and Jocelyn Massey defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Ayumi Miyamoto 6-2. The Cowgirls would win the doubles point, as Gracie Mulville and Kubo fell 6-4, and Maria Titova and Jasmine Adams were defeated 7-6 (4).

With the loss, KU falls to 2-7 on the season and 0-1 in the Big 12 while OSU improves to 12-0 and 1-0 in conference.

The Jayhawks head back to their home state for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against the No. 58 Kansas State Wildcats on Sunday. Matches start at noon at the Mike Goss Tennis Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

Results

#1 Oklahoma State 4, Kansas 1

Singles

#9 Anastasiya Komar (OSUW) vs. Gracie Mulville (KU) 6-4, 4-6, 4-3, unfinished

#4 Ange Oby Kajuru (OSUW) vs. Maria Titova (KU) 6-3, 2-6, 2-3, unfinished

#66 Lucia Peyre (OSUW) def. Heike Janse Van Vuuren (KU) 7-5, 6-2

Kyoka Kubo (KU) def. #56 Safiya Carrington (OSUW) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0

#84 Ayumi Miyamoto (OSUW) def. Jocelyn Massey (KU) 6-2, 6-2

Raquel Gonzalez (OSUW) def. Jasmine Adams (KU) 6-4, 0-6, 6-3

Doubles

#6 Ange Oby Kajuru/Anastasiya Komar (OSUW) def. Mulville, Gracie/Kubo, Kyoka (KU) 6-4

Heike Janse Van Vuuren/Jocelyn Massey (KU) def. Raquel Gonzalez/Ayumi Miyamoto (OSUW) 6-2

Safiya Carrington/Kristina Novak (OSUW) def. Maria Titova/Jasmine Adams (KU) 7-6 (7-4)