🎾 Kansas Falls to Northwestern in Fayetteville, 4-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kyoka Kubo remained perfect in singles play after a 6-0, 6-4, straight set victory against Northwestern’s Christina Hand, in Kansas’ 4-1 defeat against the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

The Kansas women’s tennis team dropped its sixth duel of the season, falling to 2-6, at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. Northwestern improved to 8-3 and is currently riding a four-match win streak.

Gracie Mulville and Kubo were the only duo to win their doubles match, defeating Northwestern’s Neena Feldman and Justine Leong, 6-4. Heike Janse Van Vuuren and Jocelyn Massey fought to a 5-7 defeat, which came down to a tiebreak.

In singles, Kubo improved to 8-0 this season by defeating Hand, 6-0, 6-4 in straight sets. In each of Kubo’s eight victories this season, she has won in two sets. Northwestern would close out the match with three-straight victories in singles to defeat Kansas, 4-1.

Kansas will head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on March 1 to kick off Big 12 play with a duel against Oklahoma State at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center starting at 6 p.m. CT.

Results

Northwestern 4, Kansas 1

Doubles

Kyoka Kubo/Gracie Mulville (KU) def. Neena Feldman/Justine Leong (NU) 6-4

Christina Hand/Sydney Pratt (NU) def. Jocelyn Massey/Heike Janse Van Vuuren (KU) 7-5

Britany Lau/Maria Shusharina (NU) def. Jasmine Adams/Silvia Maria Costache (KU) 6-1

Singles

Gracie Mulville (KU) vs. Maria Shusharina (NU) 7-5, 4-4, unfinished

Heike Janse Van Vuuren (KU) vs. #108 Justine Leong (NU) 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, unfinished

Kyoka Kubo (KU) def. Christina Hand (NU) 6-0, 6-4

Sydney Pratt (NU) def. Jocelyn Massey (KU) 7-5, 6-1

Kiley Rabjohns (NU) def. Jasmine Adams (KU) 6-4, 6-3

Neena Feldman (NU) def. Silvia Maria Costache (KU) 6-0, 6-4