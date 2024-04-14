🏌️‍♂️ Kansas Finishes 12th at Hawkeye Invitational to Conclude Regular Season

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Freshman Max Jelinek and senior Cecil Belisle fired off under-par rounds on Sunday as the Kansas men’s golf team finished in 12th place at +7 at the Hawkeye Invitational to close out the team’s regular season schedule.

The Jayhawks shot rounds of 286 (+2), 292 (+8) and 281 (-3) to finish +7 and in 12th place in the 16-team field at Finkbine Golf Course.

Wisconsin won the event at -12, followed by TCU (-7) and Southern Illinois (-7) to round out the top three of the final standings.

“I think we had 19 birdies and an eagle today, which is encouraging because we had a lot of looks,” said Kansas head coach Jamie Bermel. “We just made too many bogeys. For us to be a good team, our seniors have to play well and this week (freshman Max Jelinek) was our low man. We need to regroup and get ready for Big 12’s next week.”

Jelinek, a freshman from Prague, Czech Republic, was the leading scorer for Kansas this weekend as he finished T26 at +1 for the event. Jelinek fired off a two-under 69 in the final round, which was highlighted by two birdies and a hole-out eagle on the Par 4 15th hole.

Belisle also went under par in the final round, posting a score of 70 (-1) to finish the event at +2 and in a tie for 32nd. Belisle notched five birdies on his card Sunday, with two coming back-to-back on holes one and two.

Seniors Davis Cooper and Gunnar Broin both finished +3 for the event and in a tie for 39th. Cooper posted an even-par final round of 71, highlighted by three birdies with that many bogeys. Through holes 2-9, Broin picked up five birdies and was 5-under through that stretch. Along with Cooper, Broin finished the tournament with a round of 71 (E) and totaled six birdies on his card.

Sophomore Will King finished T45 at +4 after posting a one-over round of 72 on Sunday. King posted three birdies on his scorecard and went -2 on the three available Par 5 holes.

Senior William Duquette finished T73 at +9 as the individual for Kansas. Duquette closed out his event with a one-over round of 72, recording 17 pars and just one bogey.

FINAL STANDINGS

T26. Jelinek (+1)

T32. Belisle (+2)

T39. Cooper (+3)

T39. Broin (+3)

T45. King (+4)

T73. Duquette (+9)

UP NEXT

Kansas will open postseason play with the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship, April 22-24, at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas. Kansas finished eighth in last year’s event and was led by Duquette, who finished T15 at +9.