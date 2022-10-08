⚽️ Kansas Finishes Road Trip on Sunday at No. 22 Texas

Kansas (7-6-1, 0-3-1 Big 12) at No. 22 Texas (9-1-3, 3-0-1 Big 12) When Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. CT Where Austin, Texas // Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field Watch Longhorn Network Live Stats Stats Notes Kansas | Texas | Big 12 Social Media @KUWSoccer | @kansassoccer | Facebook

AUSTIN, Texas — The Kansas women’s soccer team wraps up its three-game stretch of conference games on the road Sunday at No. 22 Texas. The match will kickoff at 1 p.m. CT from Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field and be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.

Kansas (7-6-1, 0-3-1 Big 12) is seeking its first conference win of the season. The Jayhawks nearly had that victory at Baylor on Thursday night, but the Bears scored two goals late in the match.

Despite the loss, junior forward Shira Elinav added another goal to her season tally. Elinav now has a team-high seven goals this season which is tied for the second-most in the Big 12. She also had an assist at Baylor, bringing her point total to a team-high 17 on the season. The 17 points rank third in the conference.

Freshman forward Lexi Watts also scored a goal on Thursday night at Baylor. This week, Elinav (Offensive Player of the Week) and Watts (Freshman of the Week) each received Big 12 Player of the Week honors.

Texas (9-1-3, 3-0-1 Big 12) enters Sunday’s match ranked No. 22 in the Top Drawer Soccer poll. The Longhorns currently sit in first place in the Big 12 standings. Trinity Byars leads Texas and the conference with 11 goals this season.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series 18-8-3 against KU. The Jayhawks dropped last year’s match 2-0 in Lawrence. Kansas did earn a 1-0 win its most recent time in Austin on Sept. 11, 2020. Ceri Holland scored the game-winning goal in the 81st minute of the match.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on Longhorn Network and live statistics can be found here. Live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will return home to play Oklahoma on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network.