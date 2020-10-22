🎾 Kansas Gears Up for ITA Central Regional Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas looks to tackle its biggest tournament of the fall season as the Jayhawks travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to compete in the 2020 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Central Regional Championship this weekend, Oct. 23-25.

This will be the third tournament of the fall season for the Jayhawks. KU opened the 2020 fall slate Sept. 19 and 20 when newcomer, Tiffany Lagarde, claimed her first ITA Championship as a Jayhawk at the ITA Tour Fall Circuit by UTR at the Jayhawk Tennis Center. Two weeks later, Kansas competed as a team at the Kansas Invitational, where KU posted a 13-2 run in doubles over the weekend (11-8 in singles).

The ITA Central Regional will be the only Division I women’s regional championship in the country during the 2020 fall season. Kansas will be traveling six student-athletes to compete in the tourney with a draw of 59 participants. Teams participating include Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Missouri State, Oral Roberts, TCU, North Texas, Central Arkansas and the tournament host Arkansas.

With the University of Arkansas as the host, KU will play at Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville. No fans or outside spectators, including friends and family, will be allowed inside the facility.

The ITA Central Regional will feature a singles format of two to three sets with a 10-point tiebreak for the third and no-ad scoring. In doubles, pairs will play one set to six points with no-ad scoring. Semifinal and finals will be played two out of three, with a 10-point tiebreak for the third set. Both singles and doubles will begin Friday, Oct. 23, with rounds of 64 and 32, respectively. The semifinals and finals will be on Sunday, Oct. 25.

For results and updates, follow @KansasTennis on Twitter.