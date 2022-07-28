🏌️‍♂️ Kansas Golf Unveils Full 2022-23 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Jamie Bermel announced the 2022-23 schedule for the Kansas Men’s Golf Team on Thursday.

The slate includes five tournaments in the fall, five in the spring and the Big 12 Conference Championship, set for Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson in April. Kansas will also travel to American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan this fall to compete in the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate, hosted by Michigan State.

“We have put together a very competitive schedule,” Bermel said. “We will be playing in 11 different states in the regular season and then play the Big 12 Championship in Kansas at Prairie Dunes.”

The Jayhawks will open the season at the Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend, Indiana, hosted by Notre Dame at The Warren Golf Course on Sept. 4-5. This will mark the first time under Bermel that the Jayhawks open the season at this event.

Kansas will then travel to the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis, where they won co-championship honors last season. The Jayhawks had a 54-hole score of 838 to tie for the win in their first of five tournament titles on the season. The 2022 Gopher Invitational is set for Sept. 11-12.

Following the Gopher Invitational, Bermel and the Jayhawks will compete in the Folds of Honor Collegiate in a loaded 18-team field. The CEO and founder of Folds of Honor is Dan Rooney, who played collegiately at Kansas.

Following its trip to Michigan in the end of September, Kansas will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 3-5. The third-annual tournament will be broadcast live each day on the GOLF Channel, with a loaded field of teams from across the country.

Two weeks after the Blessings, the Jayhawks will head to Houston for Big 12 Match Play on Oct. 17-19, before finishing up the fall slate at the Ka’anapali Classic in Maui – a tournament Kansas won last year by 20 strokes. The Jayhawks had a 54-hole score of 800 to finish -52, while placing four players in the Top 10.

The spring schedule will begin with a second-straight appearance at The Prestige at PGA West in Laquinta, California on Feb. 20-22.

A trip to St. Simons Island, Georgia then awaits the Jayhawks to compete in the Sea Island Invitational, hosted by Rutgers, Minnesota and Michigan State at Seaside Golf Course on March 13-14.

Two weeks later, Kansas will travel to the opposite coast to compete in the Oregon Duck Invitational at Eugene Country Club on March 27-28.

April opens with a trip to the Cowboy Classic in Chandler, Arizona for the second straight year. The regular season then concludes on April 15-16 with a trip to the Hawkeye Invitational, another tournament the Jayhawks won last year.

That will set the stage for the Big 12 Conference Championship on April 24-26, before NCAA Regional play takes place May 15-17. Kansas qualified for its sixth-straight NCAA Regional appearance last season.

The NCAA Championships are once again set for Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, with that opening May 26.