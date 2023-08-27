⚽️ Kansas Handles Colorado College in a 6-0 Victory Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Four Jayhawks found the back of the net and Kansas defeated the Colorado College Tigers 6-0 at Rock Chalk Park on Sunday afternoon. Junior Raena Childers scored twice, redshirt juniors Hallie Klanke and Brie Severns and senior Avery Smith each scored a goal apiece and Kansas also took advantage of an own goal.

The Jayhawks kept their undefeated start to the season alive with a six-goal performance for the first time since 2019. The multi-goal performance by Childers was the first of her career and marked her first two goals this season. Severns and Smith’s goals were also their first of the season.

“The group is playing well and I think this is going to give us a lot of confidence heading into next week,” head coach Mark Francis said following the win.

Kansas (2-0-2) got on the board early, as in just the seventh minute, Klanke crossed the ball into the center of the box, and it was redirected off a Colorado College defender and into the Tiger net for an own goal.

Less than two minutes later, the Jayhawks were able to strike again. Severns received a pass from Klanke in the middle of the box that she was able to push past the Colorado College defense and give the Jayhawks a 2-0 lead.

The Jayhawks scored their third goal of the first half in the 20th minute. After already assisting on the second goal, Klanke found herself on the scoresheet again, this time taking a pass from sophomore Lexi Watts and chipping the ball over the Tiger goalkeeper for her second goal of the season. That stretched the lead to 3-0.

“For me personally, I just want to contribute any way I can, help the team, and just enjoy it. I think so far the group is doing great. I think we are having success because everyone is playing for each other,” Klanke said.

The second half would be more of the same for Kansas. The Jayhawks added a fourth goal in the 70th minute, as Smith put her head on the end of a free kick from fellow senior Moira Kelley to extend the lead to 4-0.

Similar to the first half, Kansas scored less than three minutes later. Childers received a pass from freshman Siera Herbert in stride that she was able to get on her right foot to strike and sneak the ball inside the right goal post in the 72nd minute. Childers added her second goal in the 90th minute on a pass from Klanke in the box that Childers put into the left corner of the net past the diving goalkeeper.

Super-senior Melania Pasar and redshirt sophomore Hayven Harrison combined for the clean sheet. Pasar made three saves in the match, while Harrison had two saves.

NOTES

• Kansas scored six goals, its most since also scoring six goals on August 25, 2019 vs. Loyola Chicago.

• Kansas amassed a season-high 25 shots Sunday afternoon. That was the most since Oct. 24, 2019 vs. West Virginia (26 shots).

Kansas also had a season-high 13 shots on goal. That marked the most since Sept. 15, 2019 at Western Michigan (15 shots on goal) and the most at home since Sept. 25, 2015 vs. South Dakota State (13 shots on goal).

• Klanke set a new career high of four points with one goal and two assists.

• Childers had her first career multi-goal game. She scored two goals in the final 20 minutes of the match.

• Watts and Magali Gagné led the Jayhawks in shots with four a piece. Gagné led the way in shots on target with three.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue its homestand against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Thursday, August 31. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

