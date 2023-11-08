🎾 Kansas Heads to Big 12 Fall Championships in Waco

WACO, Texas – The Kansas women’s tennis team will wrap up Fall play at the Big 12 Fall Championship at Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas, from Nov 9-11.

The Jayhawks return to Texas after winning 14 of their matches at the TCU Invitational on Oct. 26-29 in Fort Worth.

The tournament will include conference members Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Iowa State, Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor, West Virginia and all four Big 12 newcomers of BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston.

Live scoring will not be available for the tournament, but scores will be updated once courts finish play. Live streaming will be available here.

The team will receive a long break until their next action on Jan. 11 when they kick off the spring season at the Battle at Indian Wells tournament in Indian Wells, California.