⚽️ Kansas Heads to Manhattan for Dillons Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s soccer team travels to Manhattan on Friday to play Kansas State at 7 p.m. CT at Buser Family Park. Friday’s match will be the only contest for Kansas this week.

Kansas (8-8-1, 1-5-1 Big 12) is currently battling for a spot in the Big 12 Tournament in Round Rock, Texas. The top eight teams qualify for the tournament and KU sits in ninth place.

Last Thursday, the Jayhawks earned their first conference win of the year with a 3-1 victory against Oklahoma. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Hayven Harrison made her first career start in that game and recorded a career-high nine saves.

Junior forward Shira Elinav has led the Jayhawks offensively this season with a team-high eight goals. Those eight goals are the fourth-most in the Big 12 and her 20 points on the year are third-most in the conference. Elinav scored a goal on Sunday against Texas Tech.

Kansas State (6-8-2, 2-4-1 Big 12) has won two of its last three matches entering Friday’s game. The Wildcats are tied for sixth place in the conference standings with seven points. Kyler Goins has led Kansas State with five goals and 11 points on the year.

Kansas leads the all-time series 4-2-1 against Kansas State. The Jayhawks are undefeated in Manhattan with a 3-0-0 record and have not allowed a goal in any of those three matches. In the most recent game at K-State, Kansas earned a 2-0 victory on March 6, 2021. Rylan Childers and Elinav each scored in the second half to lift the Jayhawks to a win.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live statistics can be found here. Live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will close out the regular season with Senior Night next Thursday (Oct. 27) against Iowa State. The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. CT from Rock Chalk Park and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.