⚽️ Kansas Hits the Road to Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas (5-7-1, 0-3 Big 12) is off to Ames, Iowa, this weekend for a Sunday afternoon game at Cyclone Sports Complex. The contest against Iowa State will kick off at 1 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and fans can follow live stats here.

The Jayhawks are still looking for their first conference win of the season. Despite leading in almost every statistical category against Kansas State on Thursday night, the Jayhawks fell 2-1 in overtime. The Jayhawks outshot the Wildcats 19-9, including 10-3 in the second half. KU also held the advantage 11-5 in shots on goal and 10-4 on corner kicks.

Sophomore Shira Elinav scored the goal against Kansas State in the 36th minute of the match, with the assist going to Brie Severns. It was Elinav’s third goal of the season, tying her for the most on the team. Severns leads KU with nine points on the year.

In each of the first three conference matchups, KU has held the advantage in shots taken. They were +1 at No. 8 TCU, +3 at Oklahoma State and +10 against Kansas State.

Iowa State (3-6-0, 0-1 Big 12) heads into play on Sunday after having their game against Oklahoma State suspended in the 67th minute on Thursday due to lightning. The Cyclones were trailing 1-0 at that point in the game.

Kansas holds a 20-5-3 record in the all-time series against Iowa State, including an 8-4-2 mark in Ames. The schools faced off twice last academic year, once in the fall and once in the spring. Both contests ended in a 1-1 draw.

Kansas will return to Rock Chalk Park for back-to-back home games against Baylor and West Virginia. The Jayhawks will play Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. CT and West Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here. Both games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.