⚽️ Kansas Hosts Arkansas for Exhibition Match Wednesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s soccer team will hit the pitch at Rock Chalk Park on Wednesday night for their first and only preseason exhibition match of the 2022 campaign. KU will face the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7 p.m. CT. Admission to Rock Chalk Park is free for the match. Fans attending Wednesday’s game will receive the official team poster.

Kansas will try to continue its streak of strong preseason tune-ups when it welcomes Arkansas on Wednesday. KU is unbeaten in ten of its last 11 exhibition matches with a 7-1-3 mark and boasts a record of 11-3-3 in preseason friendlies since 2004.

The Jayhawks return 18 letterwinners and nine starters from last year’s squad that posted a pair of victories over top-10 ranked teams. KU has three super-seniors in Rylan Childers, Kaela Hansen and Grace Wiltgen back in 2022.

UP NEXT

Kansas will begin the regular season against Ohio State on August 18 at Rock Chalk Park at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase KU Soccer tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.