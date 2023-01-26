👟 Kansas Hosts Jayhawk Invitational on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In its fourth indoor meet of the 2022-23 season, the Kansas track and field returns home to host the Jayhawk Invitational on Friday, January 27 inside Anschutz Pavilion.

The meet will be Kansas’ second, and final, home indoor meet of the season, while it will be the Jayhawks’ fourth meet in the state of Kansas this season. Admission to the Jayhawk Invitational is free.

The Jayhawk Invitational begins at 11:45 a.m. CT with the morning session and will continue into the afternoon. Teams competing in the Jayhawk Invitational include, Allen CC, Baker, Benedictine, Fort Hays State, Haskell, Kansas City, Kansas, Lincoln (Mo.), Missouri Valley, Northern Colorado and Oral Roberts.

Through its first three meets of the season, Kansas has seen individual and team success, with six individuals ranking in the top-20 in the country in their respective event. Senior Rylee Anderson leads the way with the No. 1 high jump mark in the country at 1.88m (6-2 ft.), which broke her own school record at the Bob Timmons Challenge on Dec. 3.

As a team, Kansas claimed its first Triangular title since 2018 in the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular on Jan. 13. Kansas combined to score 268 points, which were the most since the reboot of the Triangular in 2015.

Friday’s meet marks the final home meet of the indoor season for KU, as the Jayhawks will now travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to compete in the Husker Invitational on Feb. 3-4. The Jayhawks will compete in six different states over its final six indoor meets of the season, ending with the Big 12 Championship in Lubbock, Texas on Feb. 24-25 and the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., on March 10-11.

The Jayhawks will host two outdoor meets later this year, with the 100th running of the Kansas Relays presented by RCB Bank on April 13-15. Kansas will also host the Rock Chalk Classic to Rock Chalk Park on April 29.