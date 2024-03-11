🏌️‍♂️ Kansas in 10th After Opening Rounds of Johnnie-O at Sea Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The Kansas men’s golf team wrapped up day one of the Johnnie-O at Sea Island on Monday, shooting team scores of 291 and 287 for a two-over par day and head into the final round in 10th place.

Sophomore Will King led the Jayhawks in scoring at -1 and is in a tie for 21st. Senior William Duquette followed close behind at even par and is T23. Seniors Davis Cooper and Gunnar Broin share a tie of 43rd at +2, while senior Cecil Belisle sits T57 at +4.

Notre Dame leads the 14-team field at -19, followed by Cincinnati (-14), Michigan State (-13), Texas (-13) and UNCG (-9) to round out the top five.

“Disappointing day today,” said head coach Jamie Bermel. “We were sloppy from the start and really looked out of sorts. We just couldn’t get anything going and didn’t execute golf shots. The good news is we have one more round and hopefully can get things figured out in the final round. Will King and William Duquette played fairly steady, but we need the others guys to step up and play well.”

Round One

The opening round of the tournament kicked off at 7:45 a.m. CT in a shotgun start format. King led the Jayhawks Monday morning, posting an even-par round of 72. Despite a double bogey on the 15th hole, King notched three birdies to finish strong.

Belisle, Broin and Duquette all posted rounds of 73 for a one-over opening round. Belisle carded three birdies for his round, while Broin added two and let just three bogeys on his card. Duquette put together four birdies and was -2 through his first 11 holes.

Cooper posted a two-over round of 74 in what was a rollercoaster round for the Kansas native. After starting four over in his opening eight holes, Cooper rattled off four birdies over the next five holes to finish the morning strong.

Round Two

In the second round, the Jayhawks were led by a pair of one-under 71s from King and Duquette. After allowing three bogeys on his card, King fired back by carding four birdies. Duquette picked up three birdies and allowed just two bogeys.

After starting the event at two over, Cooper bounced back with an even-par round of 72, although it didn’t come easy. Cooper allowed two bogeys and a double on the card but managed to string together four birdies and finish at +2 for the day. Broin shot his second-straight round of 73 in the second, highlighted by two birdies.

Kansas will tee off for the third and final round on Tuesday, March 12. Live scoring for the round can be found on Golfstat.