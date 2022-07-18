Kansas Inks Rowing Coach Carrie Cook-Callen New Three-Year Deal
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The University of Kansas announced today that rowing head coach Carrie Cook-Callen has signed a new three-year contract, keeping her in Lawrence through the 2024-25 season.
"Carrie is incredibly dedicated to moving our rowing program forward and, as a KU alumna, she upholds our commitment to the development of our student-athletes in every phase of life. That philosophy has led to great outcomes for Kansas Rowing, both on and off the water, and I look forward to her continued leadership and raising the bar of this program in the years ahead."Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff
Cook-Callen became the second head coach in Kansas Rowing history in June of 2017 and she’s been with the Jayhawks since 2012. As the head coach, she’s guided Kansas to a top-five finish at the Big 12 Championships three times, had four boats named the Big 12 Boat of the Week and coached four student-athletes who have been named All-Big 12 First Team. She has also led the Jayhawks to back-to-back victories over Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. In 2022, Cook-Callen’s team was led by All-Big 12 selection Abigail Benedict, while freshman Melia Martin became the first rower in program history to be named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Year.
"I am very excited and grateful to be signing this new contract. I want to thank Travis Goff and Dr. Maya Ozery for trusting me to continue to oversee this program and offering their support to help elevate it to new levels. Kansas is a great place to be and I’m honored to wear the crimson and blue."Kansas Rowing Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Success for the Jayhawks has not been limited to the water under Cook-Callen. Kansas Rowing has had 20 or more student-athletes selected to the Academic All-Big 12 team in each of the past four seasons, including a program-best 31 for the 2021-22 season. In total, Cook-Callen has led 126 student-athletes named Academic All-Big 12 Team, with 119 earning a spot on the first team.