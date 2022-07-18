Kansas Inks Rowing Coach Carrie Cook-Callen New Three-Year Deal

"Carrie is incredibly dedicated to moving our rowing program forward and, as a KU alumna, she upholds our commitment to the development of our student-athletes in every phase of life. That philosophy has led to great outcomes for Kansas Rowing, both on and off the water, and I look forward to her continued leadership and raising the bar of this program in the years ahead."

Cook-Callen became the second head coach in Kansas Rowing history in June of 2017 and she’s been with the Jayhawks since 2012. As the head coach, she’s guided Kansas to a top-five finish at the Big 12 Championships three times, had four boats named the Big 12 Boat of the Week and coached four student-athletes who have been named All-Big 12 First Team. She has also led the Jayhawks to back-to-back victories over Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. In 2022, Cook-Callen’s team was led by All-Big 12 selection Abigail Benedict, while freshman Melia Martin became the first rower in program history to be named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Year.