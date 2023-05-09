🎾 Kansas’ Maria Titova Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Redshirt sophomore Maria Titova was named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) women’s tennis Academic All-District Team, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Titova was named to the Academic All-District Team for the first time, recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Academic All District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with first and second team honorees announced on June 1.

Titova is majoring in Liberal Arts & Sciences and currently holds a 3.60 cumulative GPA. During the 2022-23 season, Titova recorded an 8-8 record in singles and helped Kansas to its second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

To qualify for the Academic All-District teams, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50, be at least a sophomore athletically and academically with a year in residence at the school and appear in 50 percent of all contests.