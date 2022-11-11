👟 Kansas Cross Country Finishes Season at NCAA Midwest Regional

Columbia, MO. – The Kansas men’s and women’s cross country teams finished its 2022 season at the NCAA Midwest regional held at Gans Creek Cross Country Course on Friday, which was highlighted by junior Chandler Gibbens’ 21st place finish.

Gibbens, of Columbia, Mo., led the Jayhawks with a 21st place finish, earning All-Midwest Region honors, finishing in 30:04.3. The Kansas women finished 19th place overall with 522 points, while the men landed in 12th place with 357 points.

Kansas was led by junior Lona Latema on the women’s side, who placed 35th overall with a time of 20:54.8 in the women’s 6K race. Latema capped off the season leading the Jayhawks in five out of six races this season.

Sophomore Kenadi Kruger (68th, 21:23.6), senior Avryl Johnson (129, 22:09.0), sophomore Aaliyah Moore (142, 22:18.9) and freshman Tori Wingrove (153, 22:26.5) rounded out the top five Jayhawks on the women’s side.

Sophomore Peter Walsdorf (41, 30:26.5), junior Sam Hubert (67, 30:48.0), sophomore Cale Littrell (114, 31:25.5) and freshman Tanner Newkirk (121, 31:31.3) rounded out the top five Jayhawks.