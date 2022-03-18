👟 Kansas Moves into Outdoor Season with Emporia State Spring Invitational Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s teams will transition to outdoor season this weekend when they compete at the Emporia State Spring Invitational in Emporia, Kansas on Saturday.

Originally scheduled for Friday but rescheduled due to weather, the Emporia State Spring Invitational begins at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. The meet is the second outdoor meet of the season, after senior Mariah Kuykendoll opened the outdoor season at the Longhorn Invitational on March 5.

Kansas recently concluded the 2021-22 indoor season at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala., on March 11-12, where three Jayhawks, Rylee Anderson (high jump), Zach Bradford (pole vault) and Clayton Simms (pole vault) earned first team All-America honors.

The Jayhawks are entering the outdoor season after the Kansas women placed fifth at the 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Championship, while the Kansas men placed seventh at the meet. Kansas will return two individual Big 12 Champions, including Anderson and Bradford, while returning three outdoor All-Americans from a season ago (Bradford, Alexandra Emilianov, Samantha Van Hoecke).

Following Saturday’s Emporia State Spring Invitational, Kansas will travel to the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas from March 23-26.