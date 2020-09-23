⚽ Kansas-Oklahoma Match Moved to Nov. 15

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 announced an adjustment to the KU soccer schedule Wednesday, moving the Oklahoma at Kansas match, originally scheduled for Sept. 18, to Sunday, Nov. 15. The update was made due to scheduling changes caused by COVID-19 postponements. The contest is slated to kick off from Rock Chalk Park at 1 p.m. (CT).

The Jayhawks’ next scheduled match is against Texas Tech on Friday, Sept. 25 at Rock Chalk Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.