🏌️‍♂️ Kansas Opens All-American Intercollegiate Tied for Seventh

HUMBLE, Texas – The Kansas men’s golf team sits tied for seventh place at +14 after completing the opening 36 holes of the All-American Intercollegiate at The Golf Club of Houston on Monday.

The Golf Club of Houston, playing 7,425 yards at a par 72, did not allow any of the 20 participating teams under par after 36 holes. Sam Houston leads the 20-team field at +4, followed by Texas Tech (+8) and UNLV (+8) to round out the top three.

“It was a tough day on the course,” head coach Jamie Bermel said after the first day. “We played solid the first round but ran out of gas and made some bad bogeys and easy doubles over the last six holes. Wind was blowing all day and it finally got us towards the end. We just have to learn to focus and finish off the round.”

Kansas was led by sophomore Will King, who finds himself T-17 at +2 with 18 holes to play. Senior Gunnar Broin follows closely behind in a tie for 22nd at +3 and senior William Duquette sits T-26 at +4. Senior Cecil Belisle (+5) is T-34 and senior Davis Cooper is T-94 at +14.

“Will (King) was pretty steady all day and Gunnar, William and Cecil played solid,” Bermel added. “Davis didn’t have his best game today, but we are going to need him in the final round.”

ROUND ONE

The opening round of the event kicked off at 8:00 a.m. CT in a shotgun start format. The Jayhawks were led by King, who fired off a two-under round of 70 for the third-lowest score of the opening round. King’s round of 70 included two birdies and two bogeys, but an eagle on the par 5 fourth lifted him to an under-par round.

Duquette followed suit and posted an even-par 72 to open his tournament, carding four birdies and four bogeys to even out the scorecard. Broin and Belisle each posted 74’s (+2), while Cooper shot an 80 to round out the Jayhawks.

ROUND TWO

Broin led all Jayhawks in the second round, which began directly at the conclusion of the opening round, shooting a one-over 73. Broin carded two birdies despite allowing three bogeys on the card.

Belisle was second in scoring for Kansas in the afternoon, shooting a three-over round of 75 after allowing five bogeys and carding two birdies. Duquette and King each posted rounds of 76 (+4), while Cooper shot a six-over round of 78.

UP NEXT

Kansas will tee off for the third and final round on Tuesday, March 19 at 8:00 a.m. CT and will be paired with Texas State (+13), Houston (+13) and Yale (+14). Live scoring for the round will be available on Golfstat. Fans can also follow live updates with the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.